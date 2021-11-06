Iraq prime minister survives assassination attempt, government says

The Iraqi government said that Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed.

In a statement released early Sunday, the government said the drone tried to hit Kadhimi’s home inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. Residents of the capital heard an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The security statement released by state-run media said the assassination attempt was with “a booby-trapped drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone.” It added that he was not harmed and was in good health.

“The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt,” it said.

Pro-Iran Shiite militia supporters have been camped outside the Green Zone for nearly a month after they rejected the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections in which they were the biggest losers.