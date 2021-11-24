Photos: Raw emotions pour out in guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men were found guilty of murder Wednesday in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose killing last year helped fuel a national debate on racial profiling and vigilantism.

Gregory McMichael, 65, his son, Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 52, chased down Arbery in their pickup trucks as he ran through their Satilla Shores subdivision near the coastal port city of Brunswick before the younger McMichael shot him dead.

The men later said they were attempting to make a citizen’s arrest and that Travis McMichael was acting in self-defense, because he fired only after Arbery, in his final moments, had lunged for him and his gun.

Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury’s verdict of Greg McMichel and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse on November 24, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. (Stephen B. Morton / Pool Photo)

People react outside the Glynn County Courthouse following guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Brunswick, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones his hugged by a supporter after the guilty verdicts. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

A woman holds a sign during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

Ahmaud Arbery’s father Marcus Arbery, center, his hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton/Pool Photo)

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, stands with a painting of her son during a candlelight vigil in his honor at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga. In February, 2021. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle )

Firearms expert Brian Leppard with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation examines a 12-gage Remington pump shotgun as part of evidence during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

Attorney Laura Hogue, right, hugs Greg McMichael’s wife Leigh McMichael, center, and his daughter Lindsey McMichael after the jury’s verdict was read in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

People react to the appearance of Ahmaud Arbery’s family and their attorneys outside the Glynn County Courthouse following guilty verdicts for the defendants in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery on November 24, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)