Women’s tennis tour suspends events in China over Peng Shuai concerns

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai blows a kiss to fans after a match in 2009
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai during a match in Beijing in 2009. Peng disappeared from public view this month after accusing a senior Chinese politician of sexual assault, sparking an international uproar.
(Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Associated Press
The head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault.

Peng posted her allegations on social media last month.

“Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not addressed this very serious issue in any credible way,” Women’s Tennis Assn. Chairman and Chief Executive Steve Simon wrote in a statement distributed by the tour. “While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation.”

Simon repeated his call for a “full and transparent investigation — without censorship” into Peng’s accusations.

