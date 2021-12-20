Photos: NYC is rattled by a stunning virus spike

Just a couple of weeks ago, New York City seemed like a relative bright spot in the U.S. coronavirus struggle. Now it’s a hot spot, confronting a dizzying spike in cases, scramble for testing, quandary over a major event and exhausting sense of deja vu.

An omicron-variant-fueled wave of cases is washing over the nation’s most populous city, which served as a nightmarish test case for the country early in the pandemic. While health officials say there are important reasons why it’s not spring 2020 all over again, some Broadway shows have abruptly canceled performances, an indoor face mask mandate is back and testing is hard to come by.

With temperatures hovering near freezing, Nina Clark joined the line for the third time since her symptoms started Thursday. Once again, she ended up walking away.

People queue at a street-side Covid-19 testing booth in New York’s Times Square on December 20, 2021. (ED JONES/AFP )

“I stood there in the cold and said, ‘I can’t do this,’” she said. “Everywhere you go, there’s a line.”

As officials and health experts urged people to get not only tests but vaccine booster shots, an hourlong line for either one formed at a privately run pharmacy in lower Manhattan.

After shuttering some testing centers last month for lack of demand and in favor of pop-up testing vans, the city is racing to expand capacity again. The 130,000 daily tests at city-sponsored sites is already double what the number was just three weeks ago, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city would add 20 fixed locations and three vans this week. It also plans to distribute 500,000 at-home test kits.

A 2022 sign is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Crowds will once again fill New York’s Times Square this New Year’s Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week. (Seth Wenig/Associated press)

People stand in front of Radio City Music Hall after cancellations of The Rockettes performance due to COVID-19 cases. (Yuki Iwamura/Associated press)

People talk with the staff member of Radio City Music Hall after cancellations of The Rockettes performance due to COVID-19 cases. (Yuki Iwamura/Associated press)

People cross a street before traffic in Manhattan, New York on December 20, 2021. On Satuirday New York state announced a record number of daily cases for the second day in a row with almost 22,000 positive results. (ED JONES/AFP )

A man adjusts his face mask as he sits in New York’s Times Square on December 20, 2021. (ED JONES/AFP )

A photo wall of polaroids taken by visitors at the arrival of the 2022 New Year’s Eve Numerals in Times Square on December 20, 2021 in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)