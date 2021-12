The White House threw opens it doors to the public to view the 41 Christmas trees, 6,000 feet of ribbon and over 300 candles used this year to decorate the official residence.

The official White House Christmas tree, an 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir from Jefferson, N.C., adorns the Blue Room of the president’s house. Dating back to the Eisenhower administration, a large Christmas tree has been consistently featured in the room. Over 78,750 lights decorate the trees, garlands, wreaths and displays.

People make their way through the East Colonnade of the White House, viewing the “Gifts from the Heart” theme decorations. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Christmas decorations adorn the Vermeil Room of the White House. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the public wander the center hall of the White House during a Christmastime tour. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Christmas decorations can be seen throughout the China Room, where tableware used by past presidential families is kept. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the public make their way through Cross Hall during a Christmastime tour of the White House. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The official White House Christmas tree is decorated with ribbon showcasing the names of U.S. states and territories. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors admire Christmas decorations in the East Room of the White House. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Visitors take in the holiday decorations at the White House. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the public look at Christmas decorations in the East Room of the White House. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)