Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Flag flies at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
A flag at the U.S. Capitol flies at half-staff on Dec. 29 to honor longtime Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

The late Sen. Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who served as majority leader during a 30-year career in the Senate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week.

The leaders of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, said in a statement Sunday night that ceremonies honoring Reid at the Capitol would take place on Jan. 12.

Events will include a formal arrival and departure ceremony. Details were to be announced later. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was being limited to invited guests only.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nev. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 17, 2014, after a Democratic caucus meeting. President Barack Obama will meet with Congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the turmoil in Iraq. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“Few dedicated their life and career to working for and delivering for working families like Harry Reid, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week,” Schumer said.

Pelosi said it was her “solemn honor” to pay tribute to “a legendary leader, a great American and my dear friend.”

Reid, 82, died Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nev., after battling pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service was planned for Saturday in Las Vegas.

Beginning with his election to the U.S. House in 1982, Reid served in Congress longer than anyone in Nevada history. He retired from the Senate in 2016.

