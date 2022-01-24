4 people wounded, gunman dead in Germany university shooting

A lone gunman wounded four people, some of them seriously, during a lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday, police said.

Police said the shooter was dead but did not give details as to how he died. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where a large university campus is located.

The man opened fire with a long-barreled firearm in a lecture hall and then ran outside, police said, stressing that they believe he was acting alone and there was no longer any danger.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive.

Advertisement

German news agency DPA cited unidentified security sources as saying the gunman killed himself. DPA also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman was believed to have been a student and that security officials say initial indications do not point to a political or religious motive.

Heidelberg is south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.