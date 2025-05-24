More than a dozen injured in stabbing at Hamburg train station in Germany

Police and forensics workers investigate after a stabbing attack at Hamburg Central Station in Germany on Friday.

More than a dozen people who were injured in a stabbing attack at the central train station in the German city of Hamburg were stable, police said Saturday.

A 39-year-old woman, a German national, was arrested at the scene of Friday’s attack without putting up resistance and police said they believe she acted alone.

The Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper reported that two passersby overpowered the woman and took the knife from her.

It quoted a fire department spokesman, Philipp Baumann, saying that the attack injured 18 people between ages 19 and 85. Three women — ages 24, 52 and 85 — and a 24-year-old man were critically injured but were stable Saturday, police said.

There was no immediate indication of any political motive, and police said that investigators were looking into whether the suspect may have been mentally ill.

The woman was expected to appear before a judge Saturday and then placed in a psychiatric ward.

The attacker targeted people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station around 6 p.m. Friday. The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany’s second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Carrying weapons, including knives, is banned at the station and on local transport in Hamburg.

