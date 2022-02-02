Photos: Thousands of flights canceled as major winter storm hits the middle U.S.

A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the nation’s midsection Wednesday as airlines canceled thousands of flights, officials urged residents to stay off roads, and schools closed campuses.

The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.

More than a foot of snow was expected in parts of central Missouri and Michigan, and up to a foot of snow could fall Wednesday and Thursday in central and northeastern Illinois. Twelve to 18 inches of snow is possible in areas of northern Indiana, said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Md.

A person walks by a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Father Theodore Hesburgh, along South Main Street, during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in downtown South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune)

A person walks between cars as he navigates windy, falling snow and slushy street conditions Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

People walk down a snow-covered sidewalk on February 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Motorists navigate Roosevelt Road as commuters wait for a train at the Roosevelt elevated train station during a winter storm in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

The heavy snow and bitter cold doesn’t bother these cross country skiers who are skiing in tandem on the fresh powder at North Boulder Park on February 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.The winter storm closed schools on Wednesday and Denver International Airport had 175 flight cancellations as of 3 PM. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Olia is taken on a tour of her snow-covered neighborhood by her nanny on February 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. A massive storm, working its way across the Midwest, is expected to dump as much as 16 inches of snow in some areas. Chicago is expected to receive between 4 and 8 inches by the time the system passes tomorrow afternoon. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

A resident digs out his car on February 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

A car remains buried under several inches of snow at the Margaret B. Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm moved through Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium )