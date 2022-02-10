Latinx Files: The Valentine’s Day Love Song Dedication Show

Welcome to the first episode of “The Latinx Files Love Song Dedication Show.” I’m your host, DJ Taquero Mucho, coming to you live from Con Safos Studios. We’re a few days away from Valentine’s Day, so we’re turning it over to our listeners for the next two hours. Have a special someone you’d like to dedicate a song to? Don’t be shy! Our lines are open!

— Robert from Sacramento: I’d like to dedicate “Me and You” by Brenton Wood to my wife, Kristin. Forever and for always, mi amor. To the moon and back!

— Erick Huerta from Boyle Heights: I want to dedicate “I’m Your Puppet” by James & Bobby Purify to my ruca, Marisol Ramos. Let’s go get tacos!

— Kay from Pomona: I’d like to dedicate “Jamás Me Cansaré De Ti” by Rocio Dúrcal to my hubs who is overdue on learning to speak Spanish but knows to appreciate a Rocío Dúrcal song. He’s been my rock & has been especially supportive after an immensely tough year.

— Carlos A. from Bassett High: I want to send this dedication to Angie C. at Baldwin Park High with a duet by Lionel and Diana, “Endless Love.” Baby, two is always better than one and the whole greater than the sum of its parts.

— Christian Andrade from El Chuco, Texas: I want to dedicate this song to my Lady La Pammy from Soco, Texas. “That’s How Strong My Love Is” by Otis Redding. ¡Saludos pa’ mi raza en Juaritos!

— Tony from San Marcos, Calif.: I want to send “Mi Razón de Ser” by Banda MS to Nathalie, from her Ace. Tú haces que mi vida tenga más sentido. ¡Haces que a diario quiera estar contigo!

— Karina Santellano from Los Angeles: I want to dedicate “Adorn” by Miguel to Jose Martinez in Long Beach. Happy VDay, honeybun!

— Miguel from Anaheim: I want to dedicate “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné! to my ride or die lobita, Gladys from Norwalk! Six years, two little ones and un chingo de amazing memories in between! ¡Te amo, mi chula!

— Agueda from Washington state: ¡Aunque estamos separados por más de 4 mil kilómetros, nuestro amor supera todo tipo de fronteras! ¡Te amo Javi, mi meketrefe chulo! I want to dedicate “Siempre Te Busqué” by Monocordio.

— Karen G. from Los Angeles: “Amor, Amor de Mis Amores” by Natalia Lafourcade & Devendra Bandart. For Sam. My best friend, my headache, and mi amor!

— Ivan from Rialto, Calif.: I want to dedicate “Weak for Your Love” by Thee Sacred Souls to Mariah in Highland Park. Te amo mucho, gatita.

— Wiso Vazquez from Phoenix: I want to dedicate “Se Me Olvido Otra Vez” By Juan Gabriel to Carlos Vela . Oh how I miss you in the Mexican national team.

— Luis from Laredo, Texas: Le dedico “Siempre Te Voy A Querer” by Calibre 50 a mi Sonaja. ¡¡Batallosa!! ¡¡Te amo!! Y “Amor Eterno” de Juan Gabriel a mi Tia Rosa, que cumple un año que falleció el viernes. La amo y extraño, tia.

— Elda Cantú from the borderland: Póngale “I Cant’ Stop Loving You” de Freddy Fender para bailar pegadito con mi amor. Y para todos mis primos desde Mission hasta Brownsville, “Mi Piquito de Oro” de Ramón Ayala!

— Misael Galdámez from Los Angeles: Yo quiero dedicar “La Canci´ón” de J Balvín y Bad Bunny a mi esposa, Alex. The first time she heard that song, she asked, “Are they saying ‘good drunk?’” and I haven’t stopped laughing or roasting her since. The song ain’t the same anymore since you. Love you, Alex!

— Natalia Contreras from Austin, Texas: I want to dedicate “La Santa” de Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee para mi tia Minnie this Valentine’s Day 🥰️. Porque aunque se hace la santa, el perreo le encanta. 🙃

— Audrey Dow from Hacienda Heights: I’d like to dedicate “On a Sunday Afternoon” by A Lighter Shade of Brown to my homegirls Nadia, Kerry & Kristen. Happy Galentine’s Day, girls! Let’s chill at the park and get some carne asada on the grill!

— Robert from McAllen, Texas, but missing Mesilla, N.M.: I’d like to make a special request to hear “Sabor A Mí” by Eydie Gorme y Trio Panchos for my babe, Rachel, who always knows what I’m thinking. ¡Te quiero mucho babe!

— Héctor from D.C.: and I want to dedicate “Una Mañana” by José José to my wife, Michelle. She works her butt off in med school every day and I feel so lucky to wake up next to her each morning!

— Gloria M. from Pharr, Texas: I want to dedicate “Amorcito Corazón” by Pedro Infante para mi compañero en el bien y mal. ¡Te Amo!

— Aaron E. Sánchez from Texas: My grandfather swore the first time he saw my grandmother from across the ballroom at a quinceañera in Juárez, he was in love. Every chance he got, he’d sing “Mi Linda Esposa” to her. Their love is why I believe in love. Les dedico esta canción.

— Gabriel Tenorio of Los Angeles: “Amada Amante” for “mailob.” We met at a party in Boyle Heights and I busted out a CD with Roberto Carlos in it and that blew her away. We’ve been together for like 15 years or something now.

— Odette S. From Atlanta: Dan and I met in Biology 1108 my freshman year of college. We were lab partners and even though our timing was off the first year of knowing each other and being friends, it ended up working out in the end. We will celebrate 10 years of marriage this April! I want to dedicate “Quiero Morir en Tu Veneno” by Alejandro Sanz.

— Rene from McAllen, Texas: I dedicate “Cruisin’ to the Park” by Durand Jones & the Indications to mi querida Karla. Let’s get outta here. Leave your worries behind. Rene.

— Valeria from Los Angeles: I want to dedicate “Angel Baby” from Rosie and The Originals to all of my friends especially Mayra and Su Jin ♡.

— Roberto in El Paso: Want to dedicate the Fuzz’s “I Love You for All Seasons” to Sally. Thank you for also believing in my dreams.

— Andrea Flores in Los Angeles: “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.” Dedicated to my mom, Marina, who taught me how to sing and dance, and who only told me six months ago that her mom was friends with Freddy Fender. 😂

— Laura Martínez, a Mexicana from Washington Heights: I would like to dedicate “La Farsante” by Juan Gabriel to my (non-Mexican) ex.

— Cuitlahuac from Austin: I’m dedicating “Y Llegaste Tú” by Banda El Recodo to the love of my life, Elizabeth, who I met in La Grulla, Texas, (Puro 956 cuh!) and while we could put together a whole playlist of love songs we love together, can you please play this one? Thanks!

— Edgar N. from Baldwin Park: Shazia, from late night taco runs to late night drives to put the twins to sleep, there is no one else I would want to share this journey with. I look forward to seeing our love story evolve and grow as only we know how I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day! I want to dedicate “Por Obvias Razones” by La Maquinaria Norteña.

And that’s all the time we have for this episode! Thank you to all the lovers out there who chimed in with their messages of amor del bueno. Like what you heard? You can find our Spotify playlist below.

This is DJ Taquero Mucho signing off and reminding y’all que se dejen querer!