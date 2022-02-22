Read through our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine invasion
President Biden plans to announce additional sanctions on Russia. But he and other allies worry whether that will only further provoke Putin.
The U.S. and several Western allies prepare to put sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin orders troops to rebel-held eastern Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of Moscow-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that will further fuel tensions with the West amid fears of Russian invasion.
Germany halts Nord Stream 2 pipeline as Europe responds to Russian escalation in Ukraine
Halting certification of the gas pipeline is the strongest economic action from the West so far in the escalating crisis over Ukraine.
The financial options under consideration to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the personal.
Russian President Putin seems willing to sacrifice so much to occupy Ukraine. It is part of his attempt to rebuild a Russian empire loyal, essentially, to him.
It’s hard to see how all-out war in Ukraine would end well for Putin. There’s no reason to believe the Russian people want to see thousands of Russians die.
The EU’s top diplomat says that ‘Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil’ — but that it was not yet ‘a fully fledged invasion.’
Ukrainian and Russian-backed forces have already been fighting for years in eastern Ukraine, where a 2015 peace agreement lies unimplemented.