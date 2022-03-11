Texas judge blocks child abuse investigations of trans youth parents

A Texas judge on Friday blocked the state from investigating as child abuse gender-confirming care for transgender youth.

District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary injunction preventing the state from enforcing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to compel the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate such cases.

The injunction broadens Meachum’s earlier order blocking the state’s investigation of the parents of one transgender teenager. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal sued on behalf of the parents of the 16-year-old girl over the investigation and Abbott’s directive.

The lawsuit marked the first report of parents being investigated following Abbott’s directive and an earlier nonbinding legal opinion by Republican state Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton labeling certain gender-confirming treatments as “child abuse.” DFPS said it opened nine investigations following the directive and opinion.

The groups also represent a clinical psychologist who has said the governor’s directive forces her to choose between reporting clients to the state or losing her license and other penalties.

The governor’s directive and Paxton’s opinion go against the nation’s largest medical groups, including the American Medical Assn., which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions on transgender people filed in statehouses nationwide.