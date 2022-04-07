Israeli emergency service says 6 critically wounded in shooting in downtown Tel Aviv

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service says at least six people were critically wounded in a shooting in downtown Tel Aviv.

Police earlier reported that three to five people were wounded in the shooting, which occurred Thursday night in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants.

The motive of the shooting was not immediately clear.

The shooting occurred in an area with several bars and restaurants that is packed on Thursday night, the first of the Israeli weekend.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war.