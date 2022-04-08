Photos: At least 50 people killed, dozens wounded in strike on Ukraine train station

KYIV, Ukraine —Dozens of civilians were killed in a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station Friday, Ukrainian officials said, while also warning that they expect to uncover more evidence of gruesome war crimes in parts of the country previously controlled by Russian troops.

Ukraine said a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk, where thousands of people had gathered for evacuation from their war-torn districts, was hit by a Russian rocket Friday morning. At least 50 people were killed — including several children — and about 100 were wounded, officials said. Photos posted on Telegram by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed bodies strewn alongside the tracks along with suitcases, stuffed animals and a baby carriage.

A view of the scene after over 50 people were killed and dozens injured in a Russian attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine on April 8, 2022. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency )

A view of the scene after over 50 people were killed and dozens injured in a Russian attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine on April 8, 2022. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency )

Ukrainian police inspect the remains of a large rocket with the words “for our children” in Russian next to the main building of a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. (FADEL SENNA / AFP )

A view of the scene after over 50 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a Russian attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine. Two rockets hit a station in Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region, where scores of people were waiting to be evacuated to safer areas.



Two rockets hit a station in Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region, where scores of people were waiting to be evacuated to safer areas, according to Ukrainian Railways. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency)

