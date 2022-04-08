Photos: At least 50 people killed, dozens wounded in strike on Ukraine train station

KYIV, Ukraine —Dozens of civilians were killed in a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station Friday, Ukrainian officials said, while also warning that they expect to uncover more evidence of gruesome war crimes in parts of the country previously controlled by Russian troops.
Ukraine said a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk, where thousands of people had gathered for evacuation from their war-torn districts, was hit by a Russian rocket Friday morning. At least 50 people were killed — including several children — and about 100 were wounded, officials said. Photos posted on Telegram by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed bodies strewn alongside the tracks along with suitcases, stuffed animals and a baby carriage.
