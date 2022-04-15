How Russia’s invasion turned everyday Ukrainians into heroes

Advertisement

On the 24th of February, they bombed a military airport near my house in Odesa. It was 5 a.m. We thought: Is it fireworks? Who is having a birthday party at five o’clock in the morning? We looked through social media and understood that we were at war. We couldn’t believe it.

I’m a psychologist and I have an NGO that provides early intervention services for children with developmental delays. But during the war, a lot of the parents we work with lost their jobs and salaries. So we began providing humanitarian help. We bought diapers and food and other supplies and we deliver it to them every week.

We have seen very interesting things with the children. There is one boy who cannot talk, but he has learned how to imitate the air raid siren.

When we are talking to parents, of course we see a high level of anxiety. We organized a group meeting with parents online. It is very interesting because we tried to do something like that before the war and they never had time. But now I think they really need some emotional support. They want to tell their stories.

I have a husband and a son who is 14. Now my son is in western Ukraine with my sister. He has become very emotional. Before, if he spent time at his grandmother’s house, he might forget to call me, and phone once a week maybe. But now he’s calling me every day. And he is asking every day when I will come to him. He worries about me. He knows everything that’s going on from TikTok, and he knows the names and faces of all the ministers, the Congress and many presidents. Before he never was interested in politics, now he’s very into it.

I think we are all becoming stronger. I see it every day. I see mothers who I thought were fragile, but now they are so strong. One mother who has a child with autism spectrum disorder moved to Poland, and it was a very long and very hard trip, but now she is delivering humanitarian help from Poland to our soldiers in Odesa. Another mother, she’s helping take care of the dogs and animals that were left when people had to flee. I think that each person is finding himself.