Strong explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital

A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.

The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

It was not immediately clear whether there were deaths or injuries.

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana with no casualties immediately reported. (Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images)