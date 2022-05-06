Strong explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital
HAVANA —
A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.
The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.
It was not immediately clear whether there were deaths or injuries.
The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.