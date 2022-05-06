Advertisement
Strong explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital

By Associated Press
HAVANA — 

A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.

The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

It was not immediately clear whether there were deaths or injuries.

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

