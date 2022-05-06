Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Military college student sues U.S. armed forces over HIV policy

Campus of Norwich University in Northfield, Vt.
People in military fatigues file past Jackman Hall on the campus of Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., a military college.
(David Jordan / Associated Press)
By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press
Share
BOSTON — 

A military college student alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the U.S. armed services unfairly deemed him unfit for service because he tested positive for HIV.

The 20-year-old student from Revere, Mass., said in the complaint against state and federal military officials that he tested positive for HIV in October 2020 during his sophomore year at the nation’s oldest private military college, Norwich University in Northfield, Vt.

The student, who is identified in the lawsuit only as John Doe, said in the complaint filed in federal court in Burlington, Vt., that he was deemed unfit for service and dropped from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Vermont Army National Guard despite being healthy, asymptomatic and on a treatment regimen that renders his viral load undetectable.

His lawsuit notes that he was informed he would not be able to get a scholarship through the ROTC or be entitled to other benefits related to military service, such as a state tuition waiver and medical and dental coverage.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based group that filed the lawsuit on the student’s behalf, provided redacted copies of the student’s discharge documents, which show that he was terminated from the Vermont Army National Guard in January for being “not medically qualified.”

Advertisement

Spokespeople for the U.S. Department of Defense and the Vermont Army National Guard, which are both named in the suit, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Medyka, Poland March 6, 2022: As refugees flee, a British volunteer fighter prepares to cross the border into Ukraine from Medyka, Poland Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

U.S. military veterans answer Zelensky’s call to fight, but not all are chosen

Hundreds or possibly thousands of foreign nationals have swooped into Ukraine to join the battle against the Russians.

Under Department of Defense regulations, HIV is among a lengthy list of health conditions that automatically disqualify a person from enlisting, being appointed as a commissioned officer or enrolling as an ROTC scholarship cadet.

The student’s lawyers note that the military’s HIV policies date to the 1980s when little was known about the condition, which, if left untreated, can lead to AIDS.

“A generation after they were first developed, the military’s policies are highly anachronistic and fail to reflect current medical reality,” Lawyers for Civil Rights argues in the lawsuit. “Advances in medical treatment and prevention have transformed HIV from a progressive, terminal disease to a manageable condition.”

A federal judge in Virginia ruled last month that servicemembers who are HIV-positive cannot be discharged or barred from becoming an officer solely because they’re infected with the virus.

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine, as frustrated commanders scramble to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will convince troops to take the shot. Some Army units are seeing as few as a third agree to the vaccine, others are higher. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

World & Nation

Thousands of U.S. troops are disobeying orders that they get COVID-19 shots

Their defiance of a vaccine mandate order in the military is a striking illustration of how politicized the pandemic has become.

Sophia Hall, deputy litigation director with Lawyers for Civil Rights, said the student’s case is unrelated because the Virginia ruling applied only to those already in military service.

The student, in a statement provided by his lawyers, said he hopes to restore his military standing in order to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncles who served in the armed forces. The lawsuit also asks the court to invalidate the military regulations and policies that led to his dismissal from the National Guard and ROTC.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement