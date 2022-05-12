Finland’s leaders come out in favor of applying for NATO membership

Finland’s president and prime minister said Thursday that they are in favor of their country applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The announcement by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin means that Finland is virtually certain to seek NATO membership, though a few steps remain before the application process can begin. Neighboring Sweden is expected to decide on joining NATO in coming days.

“Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views, also for information to the parliamentary groups and parties,” Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement. “NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security.

“As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance,” they said. “Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”

Advertisement

On a visit to Tokyo, Marin said Wednesday that the possibility of her country joining NATO was for the security of its citizens and called on the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia.

“If Finland makes this historical step, it is for the security of our own citizens,” Marin told a news conference after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “Joining NATO will strengthen the whole international community that stands for common values.”

Marin said she and Kishida discussed “Russia’s horrible aggression against Ukraine and its consequences.” She said that sanctions against Moscow need to cover energy, finance and transport sectors “more broadly than now.”