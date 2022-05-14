Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid war

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday in a clear show of support for the war-ravaged nation.

The six-man band that mixes traditional folk melodies and contemporary hip-hop in a purposeful defense of Ukrainian culture was the sentimental and bookmakers’ favorite among the 25 bands and performers competing in the grand finale. The public vote from home was decisive in securing the victory.

After the band’s performance, frontman Oleg Psyuk took advantage of the enormous global audience to make an impassioned plea to free fighters still trapped beneath a sprawling steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol.

“I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal, right now,’' Psyuk said to the live crowd of some 7,500, many of whom gave a standing ovation, and a global television and streaming audience of millions.

The plea to free the remaining Ukrainian fighters trapped beneath the Azovstal plant by Russians served as a somber reminder that the hugely popular and at times flamboyant Eurovision Song Contest was being played out against the backdrop of a war on Europe’s eastern flank.

President Volodymyr Zelensky gave signs that he was watching from Kyiv, and rooting for Ukrainian band.

Advertisement

“Indeed, this is not a war, but nevertheless, for us today, any victory is very important,’' Zelensky said, according to a presidential statement. “So, let’s cheer for ours. Glory be to Ukraine!”

Kalush Orchestra and the other bands in the finale performed in the industrial city of Turin in northern Italy.

Fans from Spain, Britain and elsewhere entering the PalaOlimpico venue from throughout Europe were rooting for their own countries. Still, Ukrainian music fan Iryna Lasiy said she felt global support for her country, and “not only for the music.”

Russia was excluded this year after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, a move organizers said was meant to keep politics out of the contest that promotes diversity and friendship among nations.

Ukraine’s song, “Stefania,’’ was written as a tribute to the front man’s mother, but has transformed since the war into an anthem to the beleaguered nation, as lyrics take on new meaning. “I’ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed,” Psyuk wrote.

The band received special permission to leave the country to represent Ukraine and Ukrainian culture at the music contest. One of the original members stayed to fight, and the others plan to return as soon as possible.

Back in Ukraine, in the battered northeastern city of Kharkiv, Kalush Orchestra’s participation in the contest was seen as giving the nation another platform to garner international support.

“The whole country is rising, everyone in the world supports us. This is extremely nice,″ said Julia Vashenko, a 29-year-old teacher.

“I believe that wherever there is Ukraine now and there is an opportunity to talk about the war, we need to talk,″ said Alexandra Konovalova, a 23-year-old makeup artist in Kharkiv. “Any competitions are important now, because of them more people learn about what is happening now.”

The contest winner is chosen in equal parts by panels of music experts in each competing nation and votes by the viewing public. Britain’s Sam Ryder, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs and the Italian duo of Mahmood & Blanco were also favorites.

The winner takes home a glass microphone trophy and a potential career boost.

The event was hosted by Italy after local rock band Maneskin won last year in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The victory shot the Rome-based band to international fame, opening for the Rolling Stones and appearing on Saturday Night Live and numerous magazine covers in their typically genderless costume code.