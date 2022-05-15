World & Nation

Photos: Gunman’s ‘racially motivated violent extremism’ leaves 10 dead in Buffalo shooting

Jeanne LeGall and Claudia Carballada embrace on Sunday as they pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the site of a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Kent NishimuraStaff Photographer 
As Buffalo residents expressed horror, anger and grief Sunday over a mass shooting that left 10 people dead at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, local and federal officials said they were investigating the attack by a young white gunman as a hate crime and an act of “racially motivated violent extremism.”

Police vehicles and yellow tape in front of a grocery store
Law enforcement officials on Sunday at the scene of a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Jeanne LeGall and Claudia Carballada embrace on Sunday as they pay their respects at a makeshift memorial.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Mourners form a prayer circle Sunday at the site of a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Aaron Jordan adds to a sidewalk-chalk mural depicting the names of the people killed in the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Yanilka Faneyte pays her respects at a memorial at the site of Buffalo’s mass shooting.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Mourners embrace at a makeshift memorial for the 10 people killed at a Buffalo grocery store.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People pray at the scene of a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Timothy Kujawski lights candles at a makeshift memorial as people gather at the scene of Buffalo’s mass shooting.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

