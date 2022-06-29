Bison gores man in Yellowstone National Park, second attack in a month

A 34-year-old Colorado man was gored by a charging bison this week as he was walking in Yellowstone National Park with his family, the park said in a statement.

The man was in a group walking Monday along a boardwalk in the park near the Old Faithful geyser when a bull bison charged, park officials said.

“Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male,” Yellowstone said in a statement.

In video of the attack obtained by CNN, the bison can be seen running toward the group, which included two other adults and a child. The animal stopped at the boardwalk, shook its head and pawed the ground. It then jumped over the boardwalk and charged at the people, who began running. The man, who has not been identified, grabbed the child, who was in front of the charging bison. The massive mammal then struck the man with its head, lifting both man and child into the air.

The two then jumped up and sprinted away from the bison, which eventually began walking in the opposite direction.

Advertisement

California California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison The 72-year-old was at her campsite at the Bridge Bay Campground when she approached within 10 feet of the animal, park officials said.

The man’s arm was injured in the attack, and he was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Yellowstone officials said.

Monday’s incident is the second goring by a bison in the park in the last month.

On May 30, a 25-year-old woman from Ohio reportedly approached a bison, coming within 10 feet of it, the park said. The bison then gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

Yellowstone requires visitors to remain at least 25 yards away from bison at all times.

The woman received a puncture wound and was transported to the same medical center as the man in Monday’s attack.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” the park said in a statement. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”