California

Three dogs, believed to be ‘XL bullies,’ fatally attack owner in San Diego park

By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
  • A second person who had tried to assist the owner was recovering from bite wounds. The animals were euthanized.

Three large dogs attacked and fatally injured their owner at a neighborhood park in San Diego on Friday, officials said.

The man was not identified. A second victim who suffered “serious bite injuries while trying to assist the first victim” was taken to a hospital and was recovering, officials said.

All three dogs were euthanized Saturday, according to Nina Thompson, a spokeswoman for the San Diego Humane Society, which contracts with the city to help police handle animal incidents.

Thompson said the animals’ DNA had not been tested, making their breed uncertain. However, a second owner told officials that the animals had been purchased as “XL bullies” — a large, powerful bull mix that has been banned in other countries.

The San Diego Police Department, which responded to the attack, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thompson, in a statement provided to the Times, said Humane Society law enforcement officers responded to Mesa Viking Neighborhood Park in Mira Mesa at 12:13 p.m. Friday after receiving an “urgent call for assistance” from the San Diego police.

The Humane Society and police officers were able to control two of the dogs, before finding the third secured in a vehicle, Thompson said.

The dogs were impounded under “mandatory bite quarantine protocols,” Thompson said. The animals’ second owner later signed them over to the Humane Society, and agreed to their being euthanized.

The Humane Society had no previous record on the dogs, Thompson said. Video footage was recovered showing the owner walking the three dogs toward the park prior to the attack.

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Thompson said.

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the California Supreme Court, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and other legal trends and issues, and chipping in on coverage of the 2024 election. He started with The Times in 2020 and previously covered the Los Angeles Police Department for the paper. Before that, Rector worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. More recently, he was part of a Times team awarded the 2023 Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for Distinguished Reporting of Congress for coverage of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. He is from Maryland.

