Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

Armed police officers stand at the open back of an ambulance.

The scene outside a shopping center in the Orestad area of Copenhagen on Sunday after reports of a shooting.
(Olafur Steinar Gestsson / Associated Press)
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — 

Danish police said Sunday that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall.

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall, which is close to the city’s airport. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit” but gave no other details.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

