3 people shot near Exposition Park after weekend of violence in South L.A.

A street view of the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles, the approximate location of a shooting near Exposition Park.

Three people were shot near a bus stop in Exposition Park on Monday afternoon on the heels of three separate shootings that occurred in South L.A. over the weekend.

At 4:08 p.m Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting at the corner of Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Officer Tony Im. Three people suffering gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital.

Two of the victims — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s — were conscious and breathing when officers arrived, Im said. Information on the third victim was not immediately available.

Advertisement

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting. A description was not immediately available.

The triple shooting follows a spate of violence that rattled South L.A. over the weekend. Two people were killed and a third was taken to a hospital in critical condition in three separate shootings that happened within a mile of one another in the Green Meadows neighborhood, police said.

Im said he had no information to indicate whether any of the recent shootings are connected.

Advertisement

A 13-year-old girl died at a hospital Sunday after being shot in the head inside her home in the 700 block of East 108th Street on Friday night, Im said. On Saturday afternoon, a woman in her 30s died at a hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10200 block of South San Pedro Street.

At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being wounded in a shooting at East 103rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

Times staff writers David Zahniser and Christopher Goffard contributed to this report.