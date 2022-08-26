Student loan forgiveness: how-to’s, Q&A’s and context
President Biden announced Wednesday that he is canceling $10,000 in student debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 annually.
The Biden administration’s student loan relief plan is expected to wipe out the debt of 1 million or more Californians. Here’s who is eligible and for how much forgiveness.
President Biden’s sweeping promise of loan forgiveness papered over some of the complexities of the financial aid system. Here’s some help figuring out which of your loans may be eligible.
The White House said Pell Grant recipients would receive twice as much loan forgiveness as other low- and moderate-income borrowers. Do you qualify? Check the Federal Student Aid website.
Listen: Times journalists discuss Parent Plus loans, default and more of your questions
For details of the plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, listen to a Twitter Spaces conversation hosted by Times journalists.
The federal plan would forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year.
President Biden has decided to forgive some student debt. The political fallout could be significant.
Some Democrats wanted President Biden to cancel up to $50,000 per borrower of college debt, but that was seen as too costly for the government.