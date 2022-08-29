International aid reaches Pakistan after floods kill more than 1,000

International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands of residents stranded by widespread flooding driven by “monster monsoons” that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer.

Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international effort to assist the impoverished nation, landing Sunday in Islamabad carrying tents, food and other daily necessities. Trucks loaded with tents, food, and water arranged by Pakistan were also being dispatched to various parts of the country by the National Disaster Management Authority for tens of thousands of flood victims.

Turkey and the UAE were among the nations that pledged to help Pakistan tackle the crisis after officials called for international help. The United Nations will launch an international appeal for Pakistani flood victims on Tuesday in Islamabad, the capital.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif on Monday said the rains are the heaviest Pakistan has seen in three decades.

“I saw floodwater everywhere, wherever I went in recent days and even today,” Sharif said in Charsadda, one of the devastated towns in the northwest. He said planes carrying aid from some countries have already reached Pakistan, and he predicted more would come.

Sharif has said the government would provide housing to all those who lost their homes. However, many people displaced by the flooding say they not only lost their homes but their crops and small shops as well.

“I am sitting with my family in a tent, and how can I go out to work? Even if I go out in search of a job, who will give me any job as there is water everywhere?” said Rehmat Ullah in Charsadda.

Zarina Bibi, another flood victim, said soldiers evacuated her by boat.

“We were given a tent and food by soldiers and volunteers,” she said, crying as she recounted how her house had collapsed. “Floodwater will recede soon, but we have no money to rebuild our home.”

Rehan Ali, 24, a laborer in the country’s southern Sindh province, related a similar ordeal. He said he could not rebuild his home without government help, and right now he was unable to work to get food for his family. So, Ali said, he was relying on donations.

The exceptionally heavy monsoon rains that triggered flash floods across the country have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly 1 million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.

Pakistani authorities say this year’s devastation is worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people. Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the country’s military chief, said Sunday that his country may take years to recover. He appealed to Pakistanis living abroad to generously donate to the flood victims.

Floods and rains have caused devastation in Pakistan at a time when the country is facing one of its worst economic crises. Pakistan says it recently narrowly avoided a default, and later Monday the International Monetary Fund’s executive board is expected to approve the release of a much-awaited $1.7 billion for Islamabad.

Pakistan and the IMF originally signed the bailout accord in 2019. But release of the $1.7-billion tranche has been on hold since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistan’s compliance with the deal’s terms under former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Khan was also expected to launch a fundraising campaign Monday evening for flood victims.

Last week, the U.N. said in a statement that it had allocated $3 million for U.N. aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods and that the money would be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.

According to scientists and Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s climate minister, Pakistan suffered heavier rains this year mainly because of climate change, which also caused fire in forests this year.

However, critics say Pakistan’s government has hardly any interest in building new dams and water reservoirs.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four of the country’s provinces. Floods have destroyed more than 150 bridges, and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult. Authorities say they were using military planes, helicopters, trucks and boats to evacuate people from marooned areas and deliver much-need aid to them.

However, many survivors complain that they are still waiting for help or that they received too little assistance from the government after being displaced. Some people say they got tents but not food. Pakistan charities were also active in flood-hit areas, and the government says everyone should contribute to help flood victims.

The government has deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.