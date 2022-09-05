Liz Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary, to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister

Liz Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary, will be the country’s new prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson and becoming the third woman to hold the post.

Truss won the race to replace Johnson as Conservative Party leader and thereby as premier. She beat former treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who would have been Britain’s first prime minister of color had he won more votes than Truss among the party’s 172,000 members.

The result of the contest was announced Monday after two months of political uncertainty during which energy prices skyrocketed and tens of thousands of workers went on strike. Truss, who will take over from Johnson on Tuesday, will inherit an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession and will need to jump straight into tackling the cost-of-living crisis walloping Britons.

Truss won the support of many of her fellow Tories with her zeal to roll back state intervention and slash taxes. She has promised to act “immediately” to tackle soaring energy bills but declined to give any details.

Sunak, who sought to paint himself as the more realistic economist, had pledged to temporarily cut the value-added tax on energy bills. But he insisted that he wouldn’t “max out the country’s credit card” and said significant tax cuts should wait until inflation is under control.

Advertisement

“It’s all been very nonspecific and we’re really waiting for the next prime minister to hopefully hit the ground running and tell us what they’re going to do about what is, in effect, an emergency situation,” said Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London.

Thanks in large part to global gas price volatility triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average British household energy bill is jumping to more than $4,000 a year — almost triple the level a year ago. Inflation is above 10% for the first time since the 1980s. The Conservative-run government is facing increasingly urgent calls to deliver financial support to help millions pay for essential heating and electricity to get through the winter.

The opposition Labor Party and other critics accuse the government of being “missing in action” during a summer of discontent that saw tens of thousands of rail staff, port and postal workers, lawyers and garbage collectors go on strike to demand better pay to keep up with spiraling costs.

Both Truss and Sunak declared their admiration for Margaret Thatcher — Britain’s first female prime minister, who governed from 1979 to 1990 — and her right-wing, small-government economics.

Steven Fielding, a professor of political history at Nottingham University, said Truss’ politics played well with the Conservative Party members who chose her as their party leader and thereby as the entire country’s prime minister. But many Britons have low expectations that she will deliver much financial relief to the country’s poorest.

Both finalists to become Britain’s next leader express their admiration for former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the country’s first female premier and an ardent free-market proponent. (Associated Press)

“This is someone who believes in the market in a radical way, someone who believes that the objective of government is to get towards a much smaller state sooner rather than later. She takes that very seriously,” he said.

“So I think we’re going to have a very radical, right-wing, free market prime minister and one that actually is more of an ideologist than a pragmatist.”

While the economy is certain to dominate the first months of the new premier’s term, Johnson’s successor will also have to steer Britain on the international stage in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, an increasingly assertive China and ongoing tensions with the European Union over the aftermath of Brexit — especially in Northern Ireland.

Truss has talked tough as foreign secretary on all three issues, though some analysts believe she may tone down her rhetoric if she becomes leader.

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“I think on each of those issues the most domestically popular thing was to be quite tough. Now, that might change in future,” said David Lawrence, a research fellow at London’s Chatham House think tank.

One key aspect of foreign policy to look out for is whether Truss, if she wins, would put an influential group of Conservative hawks on China policy in government, Lawrence added.

Britain has been adrift since July 7, when Johnson announced that he was quitting after his government was engulfed by one ethics scandal too many. Both Truss and Sunak were key players within Johnson’s Cabinet, though Sunak resigned in protest in the last days of Johnson’s time in office.

A Truss government may not sit well with many, because it reminds voters too much of Johnson’s misdeeds, Fielding said.

World & Nation Photos: Before the resignation, the colorful reign of Britain’s Boris Johnson LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.

“She’s basically been elected as Boris Johnson 2.0 by Conservative members — she’s made it very clear that she is a loyal Boris Johnson supporter,” Fielding said. “I think she’s going to find it very difficult to disentangle herself from the whole Johnson shadow.”

Johnson has stayed on as prime minister in the interim, but he has been widely criticized for failing to respond to the worsening energy cost crisis. Officials have stressed that any new policies will need to wait until his successor is in place.

Johnson and Truss are scheduled to travel to Scotland to meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday — Johnson to formally tender his resignation and Truss to be invited to form a government.

The queen’s meetings with prime ministers traditionally take place in London’s Buckingham Palace. But the 96-year-old monarch has suffered from mobility problems in recent months, and so the arrangements are being moved for the first time to the Scottish Highlands, where she traditionally spends her summers.