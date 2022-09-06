Canadian police hunt for remaining suspect in stabbing rampage

Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair that continued Tuesday.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Saskatchewan province. Authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. The series of stabbings also wounded 18 people.

Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that authorities were not sure of the cause of Damien Sanderson’s death yet but that the injuries were not self-inflicted.

His body “was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries,” said Blackmore.

Asked if Myles Sanderson was responsible for his brother’s death, Blackmore said police were investigating that possibility, but “we can’t say that definitively at this point.″

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbing attacks took place, blamed the killings on the drug and alcohol abuse plaguing the community, which they said was a legacy of the colonization of Indigenous land.

James Smith Cree Nation resident Darryl Burns and his brother, Ivor Wayne Burns, said their sister, Gloria Lydia Burns, was a first responder who was killed while trying responding to a call. Burns said his 62-year-old sister was on a crisis response team.

“She went on a call to a house and she got caught up in the violence,” he said. “She was there to help. She was a hero.”

He blamed drugs and pointed to colonization for the rampant drug and alcohol use on reserves.

“We had a murder-suicide here three years ago — my granddaughter and her boyfriend. Last year we had a double homicide. Now this year we have 10 more that have passed away, and all because of drugs and alcohol,” Darryl Burns said.

Ivor Wayne Burns also blamed drugs for his sister’s death and said the wanted brothers should not be hated.

“We have to forgive them boys,” he said. “When you are doing hard drugs, when you are doing coke, and when you are doing heroin and crystal meth and those things, you are incapable of feeling. You stab somebody and you think it’s funny. You stab them again and you laugh.”

Blackmore said police were still determining the motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations echoed suggestions that the stabbings could be drug-related.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said Chief Bobby Cameron.

Blackmore said the criminal record of Myles Sanderson dates back years and includes violence. . Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list in which he was described as “unlawfully at large.”

While authorities believe Myles Sanderson is in Regina, about 210 miles south of where the stabbings happened, they have issued alerts in Canada’s three vast prairie provinces — which also include Manitoba and Alberta — and contacted U.S. border officials.

Before Damien Sanderson’s body was found, arrest warrants were issued for the suspects, and both men faced at least one count each of murder and attempted murder.

The stabbing attack was among the deadliest mass killings in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the U.S. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.