Xi and Putin meet to cement ties amid war in Ukraine and hostility toward U.S.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia President Vladimir Putin met for talks Thursday on boosting ties between their countries, an encounter that follows a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The two leaders met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, or SCO, a security alliance created as a counterweight to U.S. influence that also includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia.

Besides Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the summit also came against the backdrop of a brief renewal of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the strain in China’s relations with the U.S., Europe, Japan and India owing to disputes over technology, security and territory.

Advertisement

Speaking at the start of his one-on-one talks with Xi, Putin blasted what he described as an “ugly” effort by the U.S. and its allies to maintain their perceived global domination.

“Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken an absolutely ugly shape. They are absolutely unacceptable for the vast majority of countries on the globe,” the Russian president said in opening remarks.

Xi was more careful, saying that together with Russia, China was ready to “set an example of a responsible world power and to play a leading role to take the rapidly changing world on a track of sustainable and positive development.”

The SCO summit in the ancient city of Samarkand is part of Xi’s first foreign trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic 2½ years ago, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself as a regional power.

The presidents’ meeting came after Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week amid a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s recapture of several Russian-occupied villages and cities represented Moscow’s largest setback since its forces had to retreat from areas near Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, early in the war.

Xi’s government, which said it had a “no limits” friendship with Moscow before the invasion of Ukraine in late February, has refused to criticize Russia’s military actions. Beijing and India are buying more Russian oil and gas, which helps Moscow offset the impact of Western sanctions imposed over the invasion.

“We highly appreciate the well-balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said at the start of his talks with Xi.

Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid tensions with the U.S. that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We condemn the provocations of the U.S. and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Putin told Xi.

Putin also met Thursday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whose country is on track to join the SCO. Raisi said Moscow and Tehran were finalizing a major treaty that would bring their relations to a “strategic level.”

He and Putin both criticized the U.S. at the start of their meeting. Raisi accused the U.S. of breaching its obligations under Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Putin mocked American officials, saying: “They are masters of their word — they give it and then take it back whenever they want.”

The Russian leader also held meetings with Central Asian leaders and planned to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

There was no indication whether Modi might meet Xi. Relations between India and China are strained from clashes between the countries’ soldiers in a border dispute in a remote area of the Himalayas.

Xi is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the so-called Quad by Washington, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing’s more assertive foreign policy. Xi has given few details, but U.S. officials complain that it echoes Russian arguments in support of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

The Central Asian region is part of China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure across an arc of dozens of countries from the South Pacific through Asia to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

On Thursday, Xi met with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and said Beijing supported the “early operation” of a planned railway linking China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

China’s economic inroads into Central Asia have fueled unease in Russia, which sees the region as its sphere of influence.