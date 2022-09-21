Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Shinzo Abe’s state funeral

A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office early Wednesday in apparent protest against the state funeral planned next week for former leader Shinzo Abe, officials and media reports said.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, sustained burns on large parts of his body but was conscious and told police that he set himself on fire after pouring oil over himself, the Kyodo News agency reported.

A note apparently written by the man was found with him that said, “Personally, I am absolutely against” Abe’s funeral, Kyodo reported.

Advertisement

A Tokyo Fire Department official confirmed that a man had set himself afire on the street in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki government district and that he was alive when he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The official declined to give further details, including the man’s identity, motive or condition, citing the sensitivity of what was a police matter.

Tokyo police refused to comment, including on a report that a police officer was caught in the fire.

The apparent self-immolation underscores the growing wave of protest against the funeral for Abe, who was assassinated at a campaign event in July. He was one of the most divisive leaders in postwar Japanese politics because of his revisionist view of wartime history, security policies, and high-handed approach and cronyism, which were often criticized as autocratic. More protests are expected in coming days, including the day of the funeral next week.

World & Nation Photos: Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, assassinated at campaign event Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who shot him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the world’s strictest gun-control laws.

Wednesday’s incident is also an embarrassment for Japanese police, who have stepped up security for the funeral, which is expected to be attended by about 6,000 people, including Vice President Kamala Harris and other dignitaries.

Japanese police were also partly blamed for insufficient protection of Abe, who was shot to death by a gunman who approached him from behind as he was giving a campaign speech outdoors.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly of world leaders. He gave a speech Tuesday expressing disappointment over the Security Council’s failure to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Russia’s permanent veto and called for reforms that would allow the U.N. to better defend global peace and order.

The planned state funeral for Abe has become increasingly unpopular among Japanese as more details emerge about the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s and Abe’s links to the Unification Church, which built close ties with LDP lawmakers over their shared interests in conservative causes.

The suspect in Abe’s assassination reportedly believed his mother’s donations to the church ruined his family. The LDP has said nearly half its lawmakers have ties to the church, but party officials have denied ties between the party as an organization and the church.

Kishida has said Abe deserves the honor of a state funeral as Japan’s longest-serving post-World War II leader and for his diplomatic and economic achievements.

Critics have said it was decided undemocratically and is an inappropriate and costly use of taxpayers’ money. They say Kishida aimed to please Abe’s party faction and buttress his own power. Ratings for Kishida’s government have weakened amid public dissatisfaction over his handling of the party’s church ties and the funeral plans.

A family funeral for Abe was held at a Buddhist temple in July. The state funeral is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Budokan martial arts arena in Tokyo.