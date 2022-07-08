Photos: Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, assassinated at campaign event

NARA, Japan — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the world’s strictest gun-control laws.

The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said.

Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said.

Prefectural police in Nara arrested the suspect at the scene of the attack and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. Public broadcaster NHK reported that he said he wanted to kill Abe because he had complaints about him unrelated to politics.

People pray at a site outside of Yamato-Saidaiji Station where Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot during an election campaign on July 08, 2022 in Nara, Japan. (Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images)



Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, lies on the ground after being shot Friday, July 8, 2022, in Nara, western Japan. (Kyodo News)

An aerial photo shows former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the stretcher carried from a doctor helicopter at Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture on July 8, 2022. (Shohei Izumi / The Yomiuri Shimbun )

An aerial view shows police working at the scene at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on July 8, 2022. (STR / JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tetsuya Yamagami, center, holding a weapon, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Yamagami is accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by opening fire on at him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech, an attack that stunned a nation that has some of the world’s toughest gun laws. (Nara Shimbun/Kyodo News )

Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun)

A woman cries in front of a makeshift memorial where people place flowers at the scene outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot earlier in the day on July 8, 2022. (PHILIP FONG / AFP )

A man prays at a site outside of Yamato-Saidaiji Station where Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, Japan. (Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images)

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, during a G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Canada, in 2018, ( JESCO DENZE )

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), center, raises his fist with Katsunobu Kato, chairman of the general council at the LDP, left, and Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the LDP, during the party’s annual convention in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (Bloomberg )

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, reviews the honor guard at a ceremony for the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, January 9, 2007. (Bloomberg )

Pope Francis walks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo in 2019. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool Photo)