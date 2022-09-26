13 dead — including 7 students — and 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia

A gunman Monday morning killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia, authorities said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in an online statement that the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 600 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Those wounded were 14 children and 7 adults, the committee said.

Udmurtia Gov. Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educated children between first and 11th grade. It has been evacuated, and the area around it has been cordoned off, Brechalov said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman wore a black T-shirt with “Nazi symbols.” No other details about the shooter or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.