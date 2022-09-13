Advertisement
Share
California

Report of shooting at Hollywood High School deemed a hoax

LAPD officers and cars at Hollywood High School, where a report of a shooting Tuesday turned out to be a hoax
LAPD officers at Hollywood High School, where a report of a shooting Tuesday turned out to be a hoax
(KTLA)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Hollywood High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a shooting on campus, but it was determined that the report was a hoax, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax,” Los Angeles schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho said in a tweet.

Los Angeles school police received a report from the LAPD at 9:43 a.m. that there was an active shooter at the school and there were six victims down on campus, said Lt. Nina Buranasombati, a school police spokesperson. LAPD and school police officers searched the campus and did not find any victims, suspects or evidence of a shooting, she said.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, CA -SEPTEMBER 12, 2022: Elvis Mejia pays his respects at a memorial on Broadway in Lincoln Heights for his nephew Javier Mejia, 17, one of two teenage boys who were shot and killed Sunday night at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights. In background, left is his wife Aide Rivera, holding their daughter, Heidi Mejia, 2. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

2 teenagers fatally shot at L.A. Boys & Girls Club carnival in Lincoln Heights

The shooter approached Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee and opened fire Sunday while the 17-year-olds were attending the carnival on the 2700 block of North Broadway, according to authorities.
Advertisement

“All students are safe and accounted for,” Buranasombati said

The apparent swatting call caused concern from parents who showed up at the campus as crime scene tape swaddled the school. Paramedics were on hand, anticipating possible patients. Officers were seen entering the campus with guns drawn.

Although classes resumed by 11:30 a.m., Buranasombati said some parents checked their children out early for the day.

“Non-credible school hoaxes are a serious offense that Los Angeles Unified takes seriously,” Carvalho said in a statement. “Threats disrupt the educational environment, increase stress levels, and interfere with law enforcement’s ability to protect schools from real dangers.”

California

A Petaluma high school cancels classes over social media post referring to a shooting

St. Vincent High School in Petaluma cancels classes after police learned about a social media post sent to students that referred to a shooting.

CaliforniaEducation
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement