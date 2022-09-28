Photos: Hurricane Ian slams southwest Florida with 150 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate the region before the storm hit the coast near Cayo Costa with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
