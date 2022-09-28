Photos: Hurricane Ian slams southwest Florida with 150 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate the region before the storm hit the coast near Cayo Costa with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.

Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

Cars damaged from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. ((Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel )

King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel )

This image provided by FLDOT shows an emergency vehicle traveling on the Sunshine Skyway over Tampa Bay, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Associated Press)

A King Point resident looks out as a man boards up a broken window from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel)

A tree branch broke away as strong winds and rain from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)