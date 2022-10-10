Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, 2 other Americans win Nobel Prize in economics

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and U.S. professors Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig won the Nobel Prize in economics Monday for their research on banks and financial crises.

Bernanke is now a researcher at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Diamond teaches at the University of Chicago and Dybvig is a professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

The Nobel committee said their work had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

“People always talk about these things,” Diamond said by phone from Chicago to the announcement news conference in Stockholm. “I was sleeping very soundly, and then all of a sudden off went my cellphone.”

The award was announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel’s will but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out Dec. 10.