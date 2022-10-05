2 California scientists, 1 from Denmark win Nobel for work on ‘click chemistry’

Two California scientists and a third from Denmark won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design medicines.

Carolyn R. Bertozzi of Stanford University, K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research in La Jolla and Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen were announced as the winners at a news conference in Stockholm. Their work, known as click chemistry and bio-orthogonal reactions, is used to make cancer drugs, map DNA and create materials that are tailored to a specific purpose.

Sharpless previously won a Nobel Prize in 2001. He is the fifth person to receive the prestigious award twice.

“I am absolutely stunned. I’m sitting here and I can hardly breathe,” Bertozzi told the news conference in Stockholm, shortly after the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award. She was reached by telephone in the middle of the night in California. “I’m still not entirely positive that it’s real. ...

“The attention that a prize like the Nobel Prize brings can be incredibly energizing for a scientific field.”

Last year the prize was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that the Nobel panel said is “already benefiting humankind greatly.”

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists, including a Californian, jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. American John F. Clauser of Walnut Creek, Frenchman Alain Aspect and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon, known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

The awards continue with literature Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.