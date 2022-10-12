Ukraine’s biggest nuclear plant is hit by another worrisome external power outage

Ukraine’s biggest nuclear plant, which is surrounded by Russian troops, has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days, the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Wednesday, calling it a “deeply worrying development.”

The warning from International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi came amid a flurry of developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukraine’s military command said its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, on the western fringe of a zone under Russian control, and Russia’s top domestic security agency said eight people had been arrested in connection with the explosion that hit a Crimean bridge over the weekend.

Grossi, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — reported the interruption in external power, and said backup diesel generators were keeping nuclear safety and security equipment operational.

“This repeated loss of #ZNPP’s off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site,” Grossi tweeted.

Ukraine’s state nuclear operator, Energoatom, said on the Telegram social media platform that a Russian missile attack on the Dniprovska substation in the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region to the north was damaged, leading to the shutdown of a key communication line to the plant — prompting the diesel generators to turn on automatically.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine’s southern command reported retaking the settlements of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district. The villages were retaken as of Tuesday, according to Vladislav Nazarov of the southern command.

The settlements are in one of the four regions recently annexed by Russia illegally.

Also Wednesday, Russia’s top domestic security agency said it had arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement in the bombing of the main bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

And an official in the city of Zaporizhzhia said Russian forces carried out more strikes there.

The Federal Security Service, known by the Russian acronym FSB, said it arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge between Russia and the Crimean peninsula — a crucial artery for supplies and travel whose much-ballyhooed construction under Putin cost billions.

A truck loaded with explosives blew up while driving across the bridge, killing four people and causing two sections of one of the two automobile links to collapse.

Ukrainian officials have lauded the explosion on the bridge, but stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for it.

The FSB, the main successor agency to the KGB, alleged that the suspects were working on orders of Ukraine’s military intelligence to secretly move the explosives into Russia and forge the accompanying documents.

It said the explosives were moved by sea from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to Bulgaria before being shipped to Georgia, driven to Armenia and then back to Georgia, before being transported to Russia under a complex scheme to secretly deliver them to the target.

Putin alleged that Ukrainian special services masterminded the blast, calling it “an act of terrorism,” and responded by ordering a barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine.

Russia’s onslaught continued in Zaporizhzhia city and region Wednesday, shattering windows and blowing out doors of residential buildings, said Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the municipal council. There were no immediate reports of casualties, though Kurtev warned locals of the possibility of a follow-up attack.

Zaporizhzhia, which sits fairly near the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been repeatedly struck with often deadly attacks in recent weeks. The region was one of the four annexed by Moscow, but the city itself remains in Ukrainian hands.

To the south, in a Russian-controlled area of the region, a powerful blast struck the city of Melitopol, sending a car flying into the air, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said. There was no word on casualties.

The new clashes came two days after Russian forces began pummeling many parts of Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones, killing at least 19 people on Monday alone in an attack that the U.N. human rights office described as “particularly shocking” and as a possible war crime.

Air-raid sirens also echoed throughout Ukraine on Tuesday, and officials advised residents to conserve energy and stock up on water. The strikes knocked out power across the country and pierced the relative calm that had returned to the capital, Kyiv, and many other cities far from the war’s front lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Group of 7 leaders during a virtual meeting that Russia had fired more than 100 missiles and dozens of drones at Ukraine over two days. He appealed for “more modern and effective” air-defense systems, though he said Ukraine had shot down many of the Russian projectiles.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced plans to deliver the first two advanced NASAMs anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.

In a phone call with Zelensky on Tuesday, President Biden “pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air-defense systems,” the White House said.

Ukraine’s defense minister tweeted that four German IRIS-T air-defense systems had just arrived, saying a “new era” of air defense for Ukraine had begun.