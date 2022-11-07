Pro-Russia authorities try to restore power to occupied Kherson after alleged attack

Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they called a Ukrainian terrorist attack on power lines.

The southern city, in a region of the same name that Moscow illegally annexed in September, was cut off from power and water supplies Sunday following damage to three power lines.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the pro-Kremlin administration of the partly occupied Kherson region, said Monday that “power and connectivity is being partially restored” in Kherson city. The alleged attack occurred on the Berislav-Kakhovka power line, and Russian state media reported Sunday that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had also been damaged by Ukrainian strikes.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations.

Stremousov has repeatedly called for civilians to evacuate from Kherson — which lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River — to Russian-controlled territory on the eastern bank in anticipation of a major Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the strategic port city.

Last month, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported that occupying Russian forces in the Kherson region had been purposely shutting off electricity and water and depriving the population of internet access in order to force them to leave.

Tens of thousands of civilians have already left the regional capital after being ordered to evacuate the area in October in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which has retaken numerous settlements in the region.

On Monday, the region’s Russian-installed administration announced that it was halting “the movement of civilian vehicles across the Dnieper by water and pontoon ferry,” citing “increased military danger” and threats to civilians.

Meanwhile, in another annexed region, Donetsk, Russian-installed officials accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the regional capital, also called Donetsk, using U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple-rocket launchers early Monday.

The city’s Kremlin-backed mayor, Alexei Kulemzin, said that a fire broke out in an administrative building of the Donetsk Railways but that the blaze had been contained, with no casualties reported. Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incident. The city of Donetsk has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

In territory held by Ukraine, Russia has been repeatedly targeting power infrastructure. Ukraine’s state-owned electricity grid operator, Ukrenergo, on Monday announced power outages in the capital, Kyiv, and the surrounding region, as well as in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Zhytomyr regions.

The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that Russian strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region targeted civilian sites, including a cultural center, farmers’ warehouses and private residences. Tymoshenko noted that the Zaporizhzhia region — also illegally annexed by Russia in September but not fully controlled by Russian forces — was shelled 52 times over the last 24 hours, and one person was killed.