Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov taken to hospital after arrival at G-20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said Monday.
Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.
All declined to be identified as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Two of the people said Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.
The officials said he was taken to Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar. The hospital did not immediately comment.
Officials at the Russian Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.
White House officials have little hope the meeting will temper tensions over Taiwan, trade and the war in Ukraine but hope it can ‘build a floor for the relationship.’
Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G-20 summit that begins Tuesday.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.