Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Brazil school shooter, 16, wore swastika, planned deadly attack for two years, police say

By CARLA BRIDI
Associated Press
Share
BRASILIA — 

A 16-year-old former student who allegedly killed four people and wounded 12 at two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the shooting rampage for two years, police said.

The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and at a private school, both on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state in southeastern Brazil. Three teachers and a student were killed. Five of the wounded remained in the hospital.

About four hours later, the shooter, identified as a youth who used to study at the public school, was arrested by police, Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande said. Authorities did not release the teenager’s name but said he was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver.

Advertisement

Authorities say he used his family’s car to go from one school to the other, and had the license plate hidden by a cloth.

Security camera footage showed him wearing a bulletproof vest, according to state Public Security Secretary Marcio Celante. The shooter gained access to the teachers’ lounge in the public school after breaking a lock.

Casagrande said the semi-automatic weapon belonged to the military police, while the revolver was a personal weapon registered in the name of the former student’s father, a military police officer.

SANTA CLARITA, CA - November 22, 2022 - Gun control activist Mia Tretta, who was shot during a mass shooting at Saugus High in 2019, sits for portraits at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Santa Clarita, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Chabria: Three years after being shot at school, this teen has made our survival her fight

Mia Tretta was 15 years old when she was shot by a gunman at Saugus High in Santa Clarita. Three years later, she reflects on a never-ending stream of gun violence

The youth is being held at a facility for underaged criminals.

School attacks are uncommon in Brazil, but have happened with somewhat greater frequency in recent years.

In August, not far from where Friday’s attacks occurred, a former student entered his school in the city of Vitoria with homemade explosives and knives. No students or teachers were injured.

A month later, in the northeastern state of Bahia, another teenager used his father’s gun to shoot and kill a student in a wheelchair.

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano Pargas responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Pargas was the acting chief for the city on the day of the shooting and was placed on administrative leave in July. (City of Uvalde via AP)

World & Nation

Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting massacre steps down

The officer who was leading the Uvalde, Texas, police department during the school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has stepped down.

Both young attackers had met online in chat groups, police later concluded.

In 2019, two former students entered their school and killed eight people in the city of Suzano in Sao Paulo state. They later killed themselves. Friends told police they were both obsessed with the 1999 Columbine shooting in Colorado.

Police say investigations are still preliminary and have not drawn any conclusions about the motives for Friday’s shootings. But they said the 16-year-old alleged attacker was wearing military-style clothing and a swastika.

The family said he has received psychiatric treatment, which the school hadn’t been told about.

“This shows how the violence culture is a reality for some people, especially young people. This is a mental health issue which society has to deal with nowadays,” said Casagrande.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been a vocal supporter of gun rights. Experts say that, in the last four years, more than 40 presidential decrees made it easier for Brazilians to buy and register weapons. Sou da Paz Institute, a civil society organization, said in a report in September that Brazilians were buying more than 1,000 weapons per day nationwide.

World & NationMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement