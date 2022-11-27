Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Russian artillery rains down across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

Cars leaving Kherson, southern Ukraine
Cars stream out of Kherson on Saturday as Russian steps up attacks on the liberated southern Ukrainian city.
(Bernat Armangue / Associated Press)
By SAM MEDNICK and JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
Share
KHERSON, Ukraine — 

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday.

With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the trajectory of the war, which began when Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.

For the moment, both sides are bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions in some areas, experts said.

Advertisement

After a blistering barrage of Russian artillery strikes on at least two occasions over the last two weeks, infrastructure teams in Ukraine were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians dealt with having only a few hours of electricity per day — if at all.

Ukrenergo, the state power grid operator, said Sunday that electricity producers were now supplying about 80% of demand. That’s an improvement from Saturday’s 75%, the company says.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank that has been closely monitoring developments in Ukraine, said reporting from both sides indicated that heavy rain and mud have had an effect on fighting, and freezing conditions expected along the front lines in coming days could also play a role.

Lviv, Ukraine-Nov. 26, 2022-Displaced Ukrainians are living in hotels in and around the city of Lviv on Nov. 26, 2022. The hotels aren't able to accept as many as they would like because of the lack of electricity. At Helicon Hotel, Olena Chkhvan, age 31, is staying with her eight children, including her son Valentin, age 3, and daughter Milana, age 5, left. They are from Nikopol, Ukraine and had to leave their home after a missile struck their yard. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Lviv was once a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Now it’s suffering too

Areas of Ukraine once considered places of refuge are staggering under the weight of caring for displaced people and experiencing their own hardships.

“It is unclear if either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counteroffensive operations at that time, but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting,” it said in a note published Saturday.

The institute said Russian forces were digging in farther east of the city of Kherson, from which they were expelled by Ukrainian forces more than two weeks ago, and continued “routine artillery fire” across the Dnieper River.

In the eastern Donetsk region, five people were killed in shelling over the last day, according to Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. Overnight shelling was reported by regional leaders in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk areas to the west.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said one person was killed and three were wounded in the northeastern region.

Flames and smoke rise from Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula

World & Nation

Buoyed by southern success, Ukraine revives long-shot dream of retaking Crimea

Ukraine sees Crimea, the strategic peninsula illegally annexed by Russia nearly nine years ago, as potentially within its grasp.

A day earlier, a long column of cars, vans and trucks caravanned away from the recently liberated city of Kherson after intense shelling in recent days, amid concerns that more pummeling from nearby Russian forces could occur again in coming days.

Galina Lugova, head of the city’s military administration, said in an interview Sunday that evacuation trains had been lined up and bomb shelters set up in all city districts with stoves, beds, first-aid kits and fire extinguishers.

“Everything you need,” she said.

“We are preparing for a winter in difficult conditions, but we will do everything to make people safe,” Lugova said. Her biggest worry, she said, was “shelling that intensifies every day. Shelling, shelling and shelling again.”

Kateryna Luchkina, a 31-year-old worker at Kyiv’s Department of Health, collects rainwater from a drainpipe in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Nov. 24, 2022. Residents of Ukraine's bombed but not cowed capital roamed the streets with empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for warmth, light and power Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes the previous day plunged the city of 3 million and much of the country into the dark in winter. (AP Photo/John Leicester)

World & Nation

Bombed but not beaten: Kyiv switches to survival mode amid power and water outages

In Kyiv, the mayor says 70% of the Ukrainian capital has been left without power a day after Russia unleashed yet another devastating missile barrage.

On the roads out of the city, some residents felt they had no choice but to leave.

“The day before yesterday, artillery hit our house. Four flats burned down. Windows shattered,” said Vitaliy Nadochiy, driving out with a terrier on his lap and a Ukrainian flag dangling from a sun visor. “We can’t be there. There is no electricity, no water, heating. So we are leaving to go to my brother.”

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement