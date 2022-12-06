Suspect accused of killing 5 at Colorado gay club is charged with hate crimes

The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, was formally charged with hate crimes as well as murder Tuesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, sat upright in a chair during the hearing and appeared alert. In an earlier court appearance just a few days after the shooting, the defendant’s head and face were covered with bruises, and Aldrich had to be prompted by attorneys to respond to questions from a judge.

Investigators said Aldrich entered Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, just before midnight Nov. 19 and began shooting during a birthday celebration. The killing stopped after patrons wrestled the shooter to the ground, beating Aldrich into submission, they said.

Aldrich had been held on hate crime charges, but prosecutors had said previously they weren’t sure if those counts would stick because they needed to assess if there was adequate evidence to show it was a bias-motivated crime.

Dist. Atty. Michael Allen had noted that murder charges would carry the harshest penalty — likely life in prison — but also said it was important to show the community that bias-motivated crimes are not tolerated, if there was enough evidence to support the charge against Aldrich.

Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses “they"/"them” pronouns, according to court filings by the defense, was arrested at the club by police. They have not entered a plea or spoken about the events.

According to witnesses, Aldrich fired first at people gathered at the club’s bar before spraying bullets across the dance floor during the attack, which came on the eve of an annual day of remembrance for transgender people lost to violence.

More than a year before the shooting, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich threatened to harm their own family with a homemade bomb, ammunition and multiple weapons, authorities said at the time.

Aldrich was booked into jail on suspicion of felony menacing and kidnapping, but the case was apparently later sealed, and it’s unclear what became of the charges. There are no public indications that the case led to a conviction.

Doorstep video obtained by the Associated Press shows Aldrich arriving at their mother’s front door with a big black bag, telling her that the police were nearby and adding: “This is where I stand. Today I die.”