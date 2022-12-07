Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Blankets, generators, medicine: Donors race to get aid to Ukraine as winter descends

People gathered around a generator to charge their mobile devices
Residents gather near a generator to charge their mobile devices in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.
(Alexei Alexandrov / Associated Press)
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
Share
KYIV, Ukraine — 

When Russian forces launched a military campaign against Ukraine’s infrastructure nearly two months ago, they opened a front that carried the war along power lines, water mains and heating systems to homes, schools, offices and churches.

The government in Kyiv and the Western countries that have backed it with billions in military aid now are scrambling along with the United Nations and aid groups to get blankets, insulation, generators, medical supplies, cash and more essentials into the invaded country as winter looms.

Millions of Ukrainians are without regular access to heat, electricity and water in sub-freezing temperatures, Martin Griffiths, who heads the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Some have no access at all, he said.

Advertisement

“In Ukraine today, the ability of civilians to survive is under attack,” Griffiths said.

Despite a swift response and a high commitment from donors to a U.N. aid appeal, the needs are changing fast — and swelling. Much has been made of the need for diesel generators, whose buzzing motors create stopgap electricity for cellphone towers, restaurants and especially hospitals, which are the Ukrainian government’s highest priority.

Sporadic electricity has widespread impact. It deprives people of warmth from electric space heaters, steady light in the evenings and power for the millions of electronic devices and computers in a highly digitized country — and thus for livelihoods.

Lviv, Ukraine-Nov. 28, 2022-The funeral for Denis Metyolkin, age 39, was held today Nov. 28, 2022, at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine after he was killed in action on the eastern front. Denis Metyolkin worked as a postman before going back into the Ukrainian military to serve his country. His mother, sister, and brother grieve during the funeral. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

After months of war, Ukrainians brace for winter: A photojournalist’s dispatch

The Times’ Carolyn Cole is on the ground in Ukraine as residents prepare for winter’s cold amid Russian missile strikes against the nation’s infrastructure.

Strikes that disable deliveries of gas cut off the flames for furnaces and stoves. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko advised the capital’s residents to consider moving temporarily to rural areas, where basics like wood to burn for heat are more plentiful.

In the most desperate, hard-hit cities, some residents resort to scooping up dirty water from puddles in the street while water systems are temporarily disabled.

Saviano Abreu, a spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian affairs office’s operation in Ukraine, said it pulled together hundreds of generators starting back in June, aware of the country’s harsh winters.

“With this situation and people living in damaged houses, we did know back then that we would have problems with heating, water and electricity, but not at this scale,” Abreu said, noting that supply chain issues posed obstacles to securing more equipment.

Kateryna Luchkina, a 31-year-old worker at Kyiv’s Department of Health, collects rainwater from a drainpipe in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Nov. 24, 2022. Residents of Ukraine's bombed but not cowed capital roamed the streets with empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for warmth, light and power Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes the previous day plunged the city of 3 million and much of the country into the dark in winter. (AP Photo/John Leicester)

World & Nation

Bombed but not beaten: Kyiv switches to survival mode amid power and water outages

In Kyiv, the mayor says 70% of the Ukrainian capital has been left without power a day after Russia unleashed yet another devastating missile barrage.

“In the neighboring countries around Ukraine, it’s already not available, so we bring it from much farther at this point,” he said.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said last week that it would roll out its “largest cash assistance program in history” in Ukraine, totaling $1.7 billion for 6.3 million people. It said the experience in other countries has shown that distributing money directly to people to buy food, clothing and other basics is an effective strategy.

The U.N. Development Program is taking a different, longer-term approach. It’s seeking to fill requests from Ukraine’s government for technical equipment like power transformers, transformer substations, high-frequency stoppers, high-voltage inputs, surge arresters, industrial gas turbines and other items to help restore the electricity grid and energy systems.

“Together with the World Bank, [we’re] doing an assessment across Ukraine of all the damages and needs that have resulted from this targeting of the energy infrastructure,” Jaco Cilliers, the program’s acting resident representative in Ukraine, said. “We are in the process of putting that together, which includes obviously the larger-scale equipment that would be needed for the restoration.”

Shyroke, Ukraine-Nov. 15, 2022-Members of a Ukrainian Army tank platoon get warm by a fire beside a bus stop riddled with bullet holes. The platoon had been ordered away from the frontline for rest, when one of their tanks hit a mine and was blown off the road near the village of village of Shyroke. Fortunately no one was killed or injured in the incident. The nearby village of Shyroke was liberated about a week ago from Russian occupation. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

The weaponization of winter: Ukraine aims to stop Russia from regrouping as temperatures drop

In Ukraine, a bleak winter lies ahead for combatants and civilians alike, as its army strives to maintain battlefield momentum against Russian forces.

“It’s a work in progress,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken last week announced $53 million in bilateral aid to help Ukraine acquire “critical electricity grid equipment” — on top of another $55 million for emergency energy sector support, such as for generators.

The European Union last month said it had made available 523 million euros (about $550 million) for humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and the U.S. has pledged $1.2 billion to an appeal by the U.N. humanitarian coordination agency.

“EU governments should now ensure that the announced aid actually reaches Ukraine as quickly as possible, without the many months of delay of previous packages,” said Christoph Trebesch, who leads a team behind the “Ukraine Support Tracker” at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany.

A spokesperson for the EU’s executive commission said in an e-mail that more than one-quarter of the funds the bloc made available for humanitarian aid has been allocated, mostly for a “winterized shelter response.”

The EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism also has shipped in fire trucks, ambulances, de-mining equipment, food supplies, mobile hospitals, excavators and portable prefabricated Bailey bridges, the spokesperson said.

The wish list of United24, a campaign launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to secure private donations, is seeking ambulances, anesthesia machines and more than 7,800 “modular external fixators” — a medical device that helps broken bones heal properly.

Donors have come through in ways large and small. The German city of Dortmund just finished shipping a third batch of support to the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, including vans, trucks and other vehicles. From the small British town of Hertford, a truck makes a delivery every couple of months of medical supplies, food and — right now — Christmas gifts for children.

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 04: Military medics work on a member of the Ukrainian military suffering from head and leg injuries caused by a mine, in a frontline field hospital on December 04, 2022 outside Bakhmut, Ukraine. Russia continues its campaign to seize Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in what many analysts regard as an offensive with more symbolic value than operational importance for Russia. In a recent intelligence report, the British ministry of defense said Russia would try to encircle the city. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

World & Nation

U.S. intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces

Avril Haines, U.S. director of national intelligence, says Russia’s war against Ukraine is running at a ‘reduced tempo.’

And despite Ukraine’s massive needs, there is too much of some kinds of aid. The Help Ukraine Center, a group of volunteers that brings in aid through its main warehouse in neighboring Poland, appealed to donors: “No more clothes please.” The center is shifting its focus to medical products, food and hygiene products.

Erik Heinonen, who works on the response of the Catholic Relief Services charity in Ukraine, said small items like a propane stove can have a huge impact.

“If you’re a mother with small children, you’re concerned about, you know, heating up food,” he said. “‘It would be great to give my children a bath’ ... the very basics of just getting through your day.”

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement