Iran announces first execution of a prisoner arrested in protests

Iran said Thursday that it executed a prisoner convicted of a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death sentence carried out by Tehran.

The execution comes as other detainees also face the possibility of capital punishment for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September, first as an outcry against Iran’s morality police. The protests have since expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Activists warn that others could also be put to death in the near future, saying that at least a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the execution of the man, identified as Mohsen Shekari. It accused Shekari of blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the security forces with a machete. The target of the attack required stitches for his wounds, the agency said.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Oslo-based activist group Iran Human Rights, wrote that the “execution of #MohsenShekari must be me[t] with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters. This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.”

The Mizan report also alleged that Shekari admitted being offered money by an acquaintance to attack the security forces. Iran’s government for months has alleged — without offering evidence — that the unrest is the result of agitation by foreign countries, rather than of ordinary Iranians’ anger over the collapse of the nation’s finances, heavy-handed policing and other woes.

Mizan said Shekari was arrested Sept. 25, then convicted Nov. 20 on the charge of “moharebeh,” a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God.” That charge has been levied against others in the decades since 1979 and carries the death penalty. Mizan said an appeal by Shekari’s lawyer against the sentence had failed before his execution.

The Mizan news agency, run by the country’s judiciary, said Shekari had been convicted in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, which typically holds closed-door trials that have been internationally criticized for not allowing defendants to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.

After his execution, Iranian state television aired a heavily edited package showing the courtroom and parts of Shekari’s trial, presided over by Judge Abolqasem Salavati.

Salavati faces U.S. sanctions for overseeing cases “in which journalists, attorneys, political activists and members of Iran’s ethnic and religious minority groups were penalized for exercising their freedom of expression and assembly and sentenced to lengthy prison terms, lashes and even execution,” according to the U.S. Treasury.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. At least 475 people have been killed in the demonstrations amid a harsh security crackdown, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests since they began. More than 18,000 people have been detained by authorities.

Iran is one of the world’s top executioners. It typically executes prisoners by hanging.

Already, Amnesty International said it obtained a document signed by one senior Iranian police commander asking that a prisoner’s execution be “completed ‘in the shortest possible time’ and that his death sentence be carried out in public as ‘a heart-warming gesture towards the security forces.’”