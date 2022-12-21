Advertisement
Israel’s Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and head of the Likud Party, speaks to his supporters in Jerusalem in November.
(Oren Ziv / Associated Press)
Associated Press
JERUSALEM — 

Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline. His Likud Party released a brief video clip of the smiling Netanyahu and a recording of the conversation.

The move came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners — who still need to finalize their power-sharing deals with the Likud Party.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu said he intends to complete the process “as soon as possible next week.” A swearing-in date wasn’t immediately announced.

Even if he is successful, Netanyahu faces a difficult task ahead. He will preside over a coalition dominated by far-right and ultra-Orthodox partners pushing for dramatic changes that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise the risk of conflict with the Palestinians and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest supporters, including the United States and the Jewish American community.

