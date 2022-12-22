Russia is erasing Mariupol’s Ukrainian identity, building atop ‘a dead city’

Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris.

Russian military convoys rumble down the broad avenues, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left.

Eight months after Mariupol fell into Russian hands, Russia is eradicating all vestiges of Ukraine from it — along with the evidence of possible war crimes. The few schools still open teach a Russian curriculum, phone and television networks are Russian, the Ukrainian currency is fading away and Mariupol is now in the Moscow time zone. On the ruins of the old Mariupol, a new Russian city is rising, with materials from at least one European company, the Associated Press found.

Advertisement

But the AP investigation into life in occupied Mariupol also underlines what its residents already know all too well: No matter what the Russians do, they are building upon a city of death. More than 10,000 new graves now scar Mariupol, the AP found, and the death toll might be three times higher than the city government-in-exile’s early estimate of at least 25,000. The city is also hollowing out, losing well more than 50,000 homes, the AP calculated.

Every person the AP spoke to knew someone killed during the siege of Mariupol, which began with Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. As many as 30 people visit the morgue each day in hopes of tracking down a loved one.

Lydya Erashova watched her 5-year-old son and her 7-year-old niece die after Russian shelling in March. The family hastily buried the cousins in a yard and fled Mariupol.

Politics Zelensky to Congress: ‘Your money is not charity’ The Ukrainian president, on a dangerous trip from his war-torn country, addressed Congress in an attempt to shore up support from his most important ally.

They returned in July to re-bury the children, only to learn that the bodies had been dug up and taken to a warehouse. As they approached the city center, each block was bleaker than the last.

Erashova, who is now in Canada, said no Russian rebuilding plan could possibly bring back what Mariupol lost.

“It’s so ridiculous and stupid. How do you restore a dead city where people were killed at every turn?” she asked.

The AP investigation drew on interviews with 30 residents from Mariupol, including 13 living under Russian occupation; satellite imagery; videos gathered from inside the city; and Russian documents showing a master plan.

Mariupol was in the crosshairs of the Kremlin from the first day of the invasion. Just 25 miles from the Russian border, the city is a port on the Sea of Azov and crucial for Russian supply lines.

The city was hit relentlessly with airstrikes and artillery, its communications severed, its food and water cut off. By the time the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered in the Azovstal steel mill in May, Mariupol had become a symbol of resistance.

An AP analysis of satellite imagery taken over the past eight months of occupation shows 8,500 new graves in the outlying Staryi Krym cemetery, with possibly multiple bodies beneath each mound. There are at least three other trench grave sites around the city, including one created by Ukrainians at the beginning of the siege.

In all, at least 10,300 new graves are scattered around Mariupol, according to AP’s methodology, confirmed by three forensic pathologists. Thousands more bodies likely never even made it to the graveyard.

Back in May, the municipal government-in-exile estimated that, at a minimum, 25,000 people had died. But at least three people in the city since June say the number killed is triple that or more, based on conversations with the workers documenting body-collection for the Russian occupation authorities.

In a review of hundreds of photos and video clips along with documents from occupation authorities, the AP found that more than 300 buildings in Mariupol have been or are about to be demolished. Most are multistory apartment blocks, with around 180 apartments inside or more.

In all, the demolitions will remove well more than 50,000 homes, according to AP calculations.

“People still live in the basements. Where they can go is unclear,” said an activist in Mariupol, who requested anonymity for fear of disappearing into Russian custody.

Residents wait at a bus stop in Russian-occupied Mariupol, a city that has suffered intense destruction in the war. (Alexei Alexandrov / Associated Press)

Russia is now moving into the historic city center. Russian authorities dismantled Mariupol’s memorial to victims of the Holodomor, the Soviet-engineered famine in the 1930s that killed millions of Ukrainians, according to video posted on Russian television. They painted over two murals commemorating victims of Russia’s 2014 attack on Ukraine.

Russia already has constructed at least 14 new apartment buildings — a small fraction of the number coming down — and is repairing at least two of the hospitals it damaged by shelling. Video obtained by the AP showed rows of pallets stacked with insulation from the Danish company Rockwool, which maintains its division in Russia despite criticism.

Rockwool’s Vice President of Communications Michael Zarin said the insulation panels were distributed without the company’s “knowledge or consent.”

Videos show no furniture visible in the windows of the new apartments and few people on the sidewalks outside. Only pensioners, the disabled and those affiliated with the occupation seem to be getting them, according to multiple people in Mariupol.

One man applied for an apartment in September and found himself in 11,700th place. He has friends with numbers in the 2,000 range who are still waiting, like him. And an old man he knows whose number was in the 9,000s has already moved into one of the new buildings.

The man said he has no issue demolishing buildings that aren’t fit to live in, and he’s relaunching his own business.

But the plans for a Russian Mariupol depend on a population that simply no longer exists.

Thousands of Mariupol’s former residents were sent to Russia with little or no choice, and thousands more fled to other areas of Ukraine. Of Mariupol’s former population of around 425,000, just over a quarter stayed, according to estimates from Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to Mariupol’s mayor, who is in exile in Dnipro.

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The Russian master plan for Mariupol calls for a population of 212,000 in 2022, rising to 425,000 by 2030. Right now, about 15,000 of the people in Mariupol are Russian troops, said Andryushchenko, who drew his estimate from information about the soldiers taking over homes and public buildings. He said Russian riot police now patrol to head off protests over the lack of heat, electricity and water.

Mariupol is now torn between Russia and Ukraine. Some people who stayed are waiting for Russian citizenship just to get on with their lives. Yet the Ukrainian letter “ï,” which is not found in Russian, is appearing as graffiti around the city — a small act of defiance in a place many described as full of fear.

Inna Nepomnyshaya, whose apartment was struck by a Russian shell and who now lives in Dnipro, dreamed recently that she’d returned home to Mariupol and smelled the fresh bread she had become accustomed to baking for herself after the Russians invaded. But she is not sure if she ever can or will go back.

“I believe that Mariupol will be rebuilt, that it will be Ukraine after all,” she said. “But I know that this smell is just a memory.”