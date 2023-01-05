Russian church patriarch calls for a holiday truce in Ukraine — but finds no takers

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church called Thursday for a 36-hour Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine at the end of this week, but his appeal looked unlikely to bring any breakthrough in halting the war that began in February of last year with Russia’s invasion.

Moscow Patriarch Kirill suggested a truce from noon Friday through midnight Saturday night, local time. The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7 — later than under the Gregorian calendar — and some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday on that date.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Kirill’s call as “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda.” President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed a Russian troop withdrawal earlier, before Dec. 25, but Russia rejected it.

Advertisement

Kirill has previously justified Russia’s war in Ukraine as part of a “metaphysical struggle” to prevent liberal ideological encroachment from the West.

Russian officials made no immediate comment on Kirill’s overture. However, President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Thursday, and the Kremlin said afterward that Putin “reaffirmed Russia’s openness to a serious dialogue” with Ukrainian authorities.

But that professed readiness came with the usual strings attached: that “Kyiv authorities fulfill the well-known and repeatedly stated demands and recognize new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said, in a reference to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and acknowledge other illegal territorial gains.

Previous attempts at brokering peace talks have fallen at that hurdle, as Ukraine demands that, at the very least, Russia withdraw from occupied areas.

Elsewhere, the head of NATO said he detected no change in Moscow’s stance on Ukraine, insisting that the Kremlin “wants a Europe where they can control a neighboring country.”

“We have no indications that President Putin has changed his plans, his goals for Ukraine,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a speech in Oslo.

Confronted with the Kremlin’s ambitions, Ukraine’s Western allies have renewed a vow to keep supporting the country for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.

In the latest pledge of military help, the French Defense Ministry said Thursday that it planned talks soon with its Ukrainian counterpart on the delivery of armored combat vehicles. France’s presidency says it would be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer was sent to the Ukrainian military.

Also, President Biden said Bradley fighting vehicles, a medium armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier, could be sent to Ukraine.

The fighting in Ukraine has increasingly become a war of attrition in recent weeks, as winter sets in.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said Thursday that at least five civilians were killed and eight wounded across the country by Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours.

The ongoing intense battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut has left 60% of the city in ruins, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks Thursday. Ukrainian defenders were still holding the Russians back, but the Kremlin’s forces have pummeled the city with shelling.

Taking the city in the eastern Donbas region, an expansive industrial heartland bordering Russia, would not only offer Putin a major battlefield gain after months of setbacks but also would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.