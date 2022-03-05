Russia declares ceasefire over two Ukraine cities for evacuations

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its tenth day with the Russian defense ministry declaring what it called a “regime of silence” — in other words, a ceasefire— in the besieged southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow the exit of civilians.

The ceasefire, which was slated to begin at 10 a.m. Moscow time, was set up with the agreement of the Ukrainian government, the Russian defense ministry said, making it the first concrete sign of cooperation between the two sides after they agreed in negotiations earlier this week to create humanitarian corridors aimed at evacuating civilians from conflict areas.

Pavlo Kirilenko, who heads the Ukrainian government’s regional military administration in the eastern province of Donetsk, confirmed the ceasefire and evacuation of Mariupol in a post on Facebook.

The evacuation, he said, would begin at 11 a.m. local time in Ukraine and would see the evacuation of civilians on municipal buses from several gathering points around Mariupol. Those with their own vehicles could also leave, but Kirilenko exhorted residents to “facilitate the evacuation of civilians as much as possible.”

“Take people with you, fill your vehicle as much as possible,” he wrote.

The corridor he specified begins in Mariupol and extends to the northwest to the city of Zaporizhzhia. He added it was “strictly forbidden to deviate from the route of the humanitarian corridor.”

The ceasefire comes as Russian forces have pressed the attack in Ukraine’s south, the one area of the country where their campaign appears to have succeeded in making gains.

Mariupol, a southeastern port city of nearly 450,000 people, has for days suffered a relentless Russian barrage and is all but surrounded. On Saturday, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a report quoted by Russian state-news operator TASS that separatist forces “continue to tighten the encirclement around Mariupol.”

Taking the city would further consolidate Russia’s gains on the Black Sea coast and create a link with Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. That would then serve as a springboard for an all-out assault on Odessa, the crown jewel of Ukraine’s coastal cities.

Volnovakha, 35 miles to the north of Mariupol, lies on a strategic highway linking the territory to the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian-backed Ukrainian separatist enclave.

Despite the ceasefires in the south, fighting persisted elsewhere in the country. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city and a prime target of Russia’s assault over the last nine days, saw another bout of shelling in the early morning, with observers on social media reporting rocket hits inside the city. Local news outlets also reported shelling in the city of Sumy, about 87 miles northeast of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have faced a bruising fight despite those gains.

More than 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, hundreds of military units including tanks, aircrafts and helicopters have been drestroyed in the fighting as well as other tactical equipment, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on Facebook.