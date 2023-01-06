Advertisement
World & Nation

Body of Kenyan LGBTQ activist found in a metal box dumped on a road

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
Share
NAIROBI — 

Police in Kenya are investigating the death of an LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box.

The body of Edwin Chiloba was found Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County, in the west of the country.

Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box being dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock.

Advertisement

Officers who opened the box found the decomposing body of a man they described as wearing women’s clothes.

The man was identified as Chiloba, and his body was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to establish the cause of death.

Police spokeswoman Resila Onyango said the motive was not yet known.

FILE - Women in Cape Town, South Africa, protest a sentence given to two men under Malawi's anti-gay legislation on May 20, 2010. Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop's campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File)

World & Nation

Desmond Tutu held moral sway over much of Africa. But not with his advocacy for LGBTQ rights

The late archbishop’s campaign against apartheid drew worldwide respect, but his efforts to fight homophobia had limited impact on his home continent.

“We don’t know for now why he was killed that way. Experts are handling the matter,” she said.

Chiloba was a well-known LGBTQ activist and had in the past been attacked and assaulted for his activism, his friend Denis Nzioka tweeted Wednesday.

LGBTQ people living in Kenya have often decried discrimination and attacks in a country where sex between men is illegal.

Kenya is largely a conservative society, and the president has in the past said that gay rights are a non-issue in the East African country.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement