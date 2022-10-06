Advertisement
California

Woman, 61, dies after getting trapped in clothing donation box in Santa Clarita

Police cars are near another car in a parking lot, where a woman's body was found in a donation box.
A woman’s body was found dead and partially trapped in a donation box in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A 61-year-old woman was found dead and partially trapped in the door of a clothing donation box Thursday morning in Santa Clarita, according to authorities.

Authorities responded at about 9:58 a.m. to the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road, where the woman’s “upper body” had gotten trapped in the door of a metal donation box, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman was declared dead at the scene, Wolanski said.

“She had crawled up there,” he said. “I don’t know if she lost an item in the bin or not, but she was reaching in there when she got trapped.”

The Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death and don’t know how long she had been there until she was found.

The scene had been cordoned off during the investigation, but the area has been cleared and the coroner has already picked up her body as of 1:45 p.m.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

